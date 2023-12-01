PD: Man threatens firefighters, arrested in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened firefighters and then set several brushes on fire Thursday, the Visalia Police Department said.

The Visalia Police Department says they were dispatched along with the Visalia Fire Department to a brush fire in an open field on the northwest corner of Dinuba Boulevard and Ferguson Avenue around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers say firefighters were approached by 54-year-old Moses Soto, who threatened to kill them. Soto proceeded to set two additional small brush fires. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect.

According to the Visalia Police Department, Soto was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Adult Facility on suspicion of arson and deterring executive officers from performing his duties by threat.

