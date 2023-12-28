PD: Man wanted after commercial burglary in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted after a commercial burglary in the area of a T-Mobile and a Hucklberry’s restaurant on Shaw Avenue in Fresno, police said.

On Dec. 21, officers say they were dispatched to 4360 West Shaw Avenue regarding a commercial burglary.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect gained entry to the business by smashing a window. They say security camera footage was obtained, and the male suspect was seen inside the business during the time of the burglary.

Courtesy: The Fresno Police Department.

The Fresno Police Department encourages anyone who might have any information regarding this suspect to contact Detective J. Fleischmann at Jacob.Fleischmann@fresno.gov.

