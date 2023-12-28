PD: Man wanted after commercial burglary in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted after a commercial burglary in the area of a T-Mobile and a Hucklberry’s restaurant on Shaw Avenue in Fresno, police said.
On Dec. 21, officers say they were dispatched to 4360 West Shaw Avenue regarding a commercial burglary.
Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect gained entry to the business by smashing a window. They say security camera footage was obtained, and the male suspect was seen inside the business during the time of the burglary.
The Fresno Police Department encourages anyone who might have any information regarding this suspect to contact Detective J. Fleischmann at Jacob.Fleischmann@fresno.gov.
