PD: Motorcyclist arrested for reckless driving in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after allegedly recklessly driving a motorcycle in Clovis, the Clovis Police Department said on Monday.

Officers say they responded to the area of Clovis and Barstow Avenues after 911 calls reported reckless driving from a motorcyclist in the area.

According to the Clovis Police Department, the adult male driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving after officers witnessed the violations. The motorcycle was also impounded for 30 days.

“Thank you to the concerned drivers who reported the reckless driver. We will always respond when you need us!” said the Clovis Police Department’s social media post.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.