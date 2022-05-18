PD: Motorist injured Good Samaritan trying to help after crash

May 18—WEST NEWBURY — A flipped-over BMW, a K-9 manhunt and Good Samaritan with an injured hand have led to serious charges against a New Hampshire man accused of running away after crashing his BMW on Daley Drive in late January.

In addition to drunken driving, leaving the scene of property damage and other offenses, Jayden Gore, 20, of Portsmouth, N.H., also faces an assault and battery charge after police say he slammed the door of his car onto the hand of a woman who had come to his aid.

Gore was arraigned on those charges as well as negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and person under age 21 in possession of alcohol during Tuesday's appearance in Newburyport District Court. He is due back in court July 19 and while awaiting trial, he must stay away from the alleged victim.

On April 27, a clerk magistrate at the court found there was enough probable cause to formally arraign Gore, according to court records.

Police responded to Daley Drive, a private way, on Jan. 23 about midnight after receiving word that a car flipped onto its side after striking a rock. When Officer James Dorgan arrived, he noticed a woman holding her right hand in pain. The woman told the officer she heard the car skid in front of her house and then crash. Two young men were inside the car.

"(The victim) was able to open the door for the operator, helping them out. She stated that once they got out, they slammed the door back onto her hand and took off running down Daley Drive towards Main Street," Dorgan wrote in his report, adding that he was able to identify Gore as the BMW's owner.

Additional police officers arrived, including Amesbury police Officer Thomas Nichols and his K-9, to find the two men. Nichols and his dog followed their scent through a section of woods near Action Cove and then near Bachelor Street and Maple Street. Police searched numerous backyards around Maple Street but were unable to find the two men.

Police contacted Gore's father, who told police the man who was with him lived in Groveland. Police in that neighboring town conducted a "well-being check" at his residence but no one was home, according to Dorgan.

During a search of the BMW, police found empty and full containers of alcohol, 5 grams of marijuana, a scale, a marijuana pipe and nine vaping pens.

Two days later, Gore arrived at the police station and sat down with an officer to be interviewed. He admitted to being behind the wheel at the time of the crash and said he had trouble seeing the road before hitting a rock and flipping over, Dorgan wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

