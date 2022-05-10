PD: NH man threatened motorist with knife after road rage incident

May 9—SALISBURY — A New Hampshire man remains in custody three days after police say he threatened another motorist with a knife during a road rage incident Saturday near Salisbury Square.

Patrick Moge, 22, of Deer Run Road, North Hampton, was already awaiting trial on charges of disorderly conduct and assault and battery of a Billerica police officer at the time of his arrest Friday, prompting Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle to revoke his release and hold him behind bars.

On the new charges, which include assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, Doyle set bail at $5,000 cash.

Should Moge get out of jail before his trial, he must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, stay away and have no contact with his alleged victim or witnesses, and not drive without a license. He is due back in court June 8 for a pretrial hearing.

Police responded to the area of 22 Lafayette Road (Route 1) about 6 p.m. Saturday after the victim reported that a man in a pickup truck came after him with a knife following a road rage incident that began a short time earlier on Bridge Road.

The victim said the incident began at the intersection of Bridge and Beach roads when Moge became angry because he was not turning right at a red light. That lane allows motorists to continue straight onto Route 1 past CVS Pharmacy or right onto Beach Road, according to Officer Jayson Davis' report.

After the light turned green, an aggravated Moge tried to drive around the other vehicle but hit the left front panel of the other car.

After the crash, Moge gunned his engine and continued north onto Lafayette Road past the pharmacy. The victim attempted to catch up to Moge to see his license plate. Near 27 Lafayette Road, Moge pulled to the side of the road. The victim then pulled over behind him so they could exchange insurance information.

"(The victim) states this is when Moge exits his vehicle with a knife and approached (the victim's) vehicle while threatening him and his passenger. (The victim) also indicated he had a dash camera that captured the whole incident," Davis wrote in his report.

By the time police arrived, Moge had hopped back into his truck and was still yelling. Davis ordered him out several times but Moge refused to get out of the truck.

"I attempted to open the door and Moge slams it again and tells me not to touch his vehicle," Davis wrote, adding that additional officers were en route.

Moge eventually got out of his truck and was handcuffed. The entire time, he yelled at officers, drawing the attention of several passersby. Police searched Moge for weapons but did not find any. Officers then asked a woman in the truck about the knife's whereabouts. She said it was near the steering wheel.

"Immediately upon opening the driver door I notice a brown leather sheath approximately 6 inches long in the pocket at the base of the door. There was a distinct red plastic portion on the sheath. I could see the black handle of a knife in the sheath," Davis wrote in his report.

The entire incident was recorded on the victim's dash camera, copies of which were given to police. The video was also played on TikTok with the tagline, "Guy hits me and comes out with a knife and gets arrested."

Police also spoke to multiple witnesses who backed up the victim's account, according to Davis' report.

At his arraignment Monday, Moge was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, having hurt himself in a motorcycle crash before the incident Friday, according to Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy.

Moge's attorney, John Bjorlie, said his client disputed what happened and asked Doyle to set bail at no more than $500 due to his client being unemployed after the motorcycle crash.

"He has a different explanation for the events of that day," Bjorlie said.

Moge's injuries did not prevent him from getting out of his truck and hopping toward the victim's car wielding a knife, Kennedy retorted.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

