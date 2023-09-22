PD: Robbery juvenile suspect arrested in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A juvenile suspect involved in a robbery at a business has been arrested, the City of Chowchilla Police Department announced on Thursday.

Officers say they responded to a call of a robbery that had just occurred at a business in the 1700 block of W. Robertson Blvd in Chowchilla on Wednesday evening.

Officers say they were able to obtain surveillance footage showing the alleged suspect in the business robbing the place.

According to the City of Chowchilla Police Department, officers followed various leads and identified the suspect. On Thursday, the juvenile was arrested on suspicion of several charges including robbery, and was booked into the Madera County Juvenile Hall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.