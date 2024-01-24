PD: Search warrant served in Reedley for quadruple homicide

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Reedley Police Department provided an update Tuesday evening regarding the quadruple homicide that took place in early January.

Reedley PD announced a search warrant was served on the 2200 block of 13th Street within the city. This was part of an effort to gather evidence and information pertinent to the case.

Police say no additional suspects have been arrested and emphasize the focus of this action was to gather evidence.

Detectives say to maintain the integrity and confidentiality of the investigation, they will not be releasing any other details regarding the search.

