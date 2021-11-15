PD: Suspect arrested after teenage boy was shot, killed at Buckeye gas station

Eat This, Not That!

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.Keep reading to learn what medical and public health researchers in Boston say may be t