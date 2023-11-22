PD: Suspect in Halloween, 7-Eleven shooting arrested in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect believed to be involved in two separate shootings that killed a teen and left a man hospitalized has been arrested Tuesday evening, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say on Oct. 27 around 11:15 p.m., they responded to a shooting call near Merced Avenue and Shirley Street. Upon arrival, they determined the shooting occurred at a Halloween party and found 17-year-old Renzo Arellano had died after being shot multiple times.

Teen shot, killed at Merced Halloween party: Merced police

Then on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m., officers responded to a 7-Eleven on East Gerard Avenue after a clerk had called stating he was shot in the chest. Authorities responded and the victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim survived his injuries.

Merced 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect wanted by police

During the course of their investigation, detectives identified 21-year-old Darrion Murphy as the suspected shooter in both cases. After learning about his whereabouts, detectives responded to the 13000 block of Jefferson Street in Le Grand Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. and arrested him without incident.

Police say Murphy was found with a firearm in his possession and was ultimately booked under suspicion of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and weapons charges.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Merced Police Department detectives at (209) 388-7826.

