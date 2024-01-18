PD: Suspect sought after Husky shot, wounded in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are searching for a suspect after a Husky was found shot and wounded Wednesday morning, ultimately losing a limb.

Police say at 8:30 p.m. they responded to Lafayette and Dayton Avenues after receiving a shot spotter notification and two calls from two different people claiming a man lit off a firework at a dog.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported finding a dog with bloody fur limping in the front yard of a home. They also found a single shell casing from a gunshot in front of a different home nearby.

Investigators say the Husky, who appeared to be about a year old, was not aggressive and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hind leg. Units transported the dog to 24/7 PetVet at McKinley and Fresno Streets.

Veterinarians confirmed Wednesday evening that the dog suffered from a through-and-through bullet wound and ultimately had its hind leg amputated. The Husky is currently on the road to recovery.

Detectives say efforts to track down the owner have been unsuccessful and neighbors report the dog had been in the area for the past couple of days. The Husky was wearing a collar but did not have tags or a microchip.

Police say they canvassed for security and doorbell footage of the shooting but were unsuccessful.

Detectives describe the suspect as a possible juvenile wearing a puffy brown jacket and jeans.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect involved is asked to contact Fresno PD at (559) 621-7000.

