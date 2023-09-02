PD: Suspects wanted for robbery at Fresno jewelry store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five suspects are wanted by authorities following a robbery at a local jewelry business in Northeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they received a call around 4:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a robbery in Lewis Diamond Co., located at the intersection between Fresno Street and Alluvial Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned five individuals robbed the store, and one of them had a gun. The suspects took jewelry from the store and left.

According to officers, the suspects were masked. As of now, they are revising the security footage from that store and neighboring stores to find out their identities.

The Fresno Police Department says they are working with the store owner to know the value of the jewels that have been taken. There were an additional three individuals in the store at the time of the robbery, but no injuries have been reported.

Police recommend store owners always be ready, be aware, and have security equipment for this kind of situation.

He encourages anyone who might have any information regarding this case to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

