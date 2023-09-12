PD: Tulare men arrested after retail theft in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Tulare men were arrested Sunday after stealing from a retail store and being found with fentanyl intended for sale, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say around 4 p.m. they responded to Henderson Avenue and Prospect Street in Porterville for a retail theft that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers say they contacted 50-year-old Adam Bustamante and 50-year-old Arthur Fernandez who matched the suspects’ description. They were both found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and were ultimately arrested and searched.

Authorities found Bustamante to have several active warrants for his arrest and said he was in possession of a large quantity of fentanyl packed for sale as well as the stolen merchandise from the retail store.

Officials say the vehicle the two suspects were in had additional fentanyl packaged for sale and drug paraphernalia was located.

Police say Bustamante was booked under suspicion of retail theft, under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of fentanyl for sales, and active warrants for his arrest with a $75,000 bail.

Officers say Fernandez was booked under suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, providing false identity belonging to another person, and numerous active warrants for his arrest with $300,000 bail.

