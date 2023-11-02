PD: Visalia man’s life saved by Southern California Edison employees

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man’s life was saved Wednesday morning after two Southern California Edison (SCE) employees brought him back to life, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say just before 8:30 a.m. they received a call regarding a traffic accident with injuries in the area of Walnut Avenue and Mooney Boulevard. Police were told there was an unresponsive man inside the car.

During the time of the accident, officers say a lineman and apprentice with SCE’s Tulare District were driving to a work site. The good Samaritans pulled over and immediately administered CPR on the unresponsive man, utilizing a defibrillator.

Thanks to their heroic efforts, officials say the two SCE workers were able to revive the man before first responders could arrive.

“Had they not taken immediate action, the victim likely would not have survived. It is clear that their actions saved a life, and we commend them for their bravery and dedication to helping others,” said Sergeant Henry Martinez.

The Visalia Police Department thanks these two Samaritans for their “selfless and incredible actions.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.