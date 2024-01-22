PD: Visalia man shoots at police before shooting himself

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man shot at officers before turning the gun on himself Sunday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 2:50 p.m. they responded to a home near Atwood Street and Hurley Avenue for a report of a man armed with a gun.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported they were confronted by the suspect who immediately fired multiple rounds at them before shooting himself. He was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say they did not shoot back and were not injured.

The public is advised to avoid the area as Violent Crime Detectives and Crime Lab are on scene investigating.

