PD: Woman, 3-year-old dead after traffic collision in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A three-year-old and a woman are dead after a traffic collision in Hanford, the Hanford Police Department said on Friday.

The Hanford Police Department says they responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision around 7 p.m. between Phillips and 3rd Streets.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a woman in her 60s, a three-year-old child, and a nine-year-old in the roadway.

All the victims were taken to the hospital. Police say the woman and the three-year-old died at the hospital. As of now, the condition of the nine-year-old is unknown.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle is at the scene.

The Hanford Police Department is investigating if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation.

