PD: Woman alleged to attempting to kidnap a child in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested for allegedly annoying a child in a supermarket in Merced, the Merced Police Department said.

Officers say they received several inquiries and concerns of an alleged attempted kidnapping incident at Raley’s Supermarket in Merced, where a woman approached and tried to pick up a child strapped into a shopping cart that did not belong to her.

According to police, officers quickly responded and arrested 50-year-old Jennifer King on suspicion of annoying a child.

“We appreciate all of the calls and messages expressing your support and concern. We are happy to report the child is home safe,” officers said in a social media post.

