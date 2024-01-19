PD: Woman arrested after stealing purse at restaurant

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing a purse while the victim was at a restaurant in Porterville and using the victim’s credit cards and cash, the Porterville Police Department said.

Officers say a victim reported a theft on Jan. 6 at around 7:20 p.m. The victim informed the officers the previous day while having dinner at a local restaurant, her purse was stolen. The purse contained cash and credit cards which were fraudulently used at various locations in the Visalia and Porterville area.

During the investigation, officers identified the possible suspect as 35-year-old Alma Ramos Arias.

Porterville Police Department detectives assumed control of the investigation and say they authored a search warrant for Arias’ home located at 500 East Thurman Avenue, which was granted by a Superior Court Judge.

On Tuesday at around 2:40 p.m., detectives say they arrived at Arias’ home to execute the search warrant. Arias was contacted and during the search of the home, the stolen purse was located.

According to officers, Alma Arias was arrested and booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility on suspicion of grand theft, identity theft, fraudulent use of an access card, and possession of stolen property.

Officers say the property was returned to the victim. They encourage anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at (559) 782-7400.

