PD: Woman missing, last seen in Staunton

STAUNTON — The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman, according to a press release.

Margaret Gnali , 43, of Staunton, was last seen in the 100 block of Austin Avenue on June 1.

Margaret Gnali

Police said Gnali is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 117 pounds. She has hazel eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842.

