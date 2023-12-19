PDC World Darts Championship LIVE: Results and scores after Matt Campbell shocks James Wade

The PDC World Darts Championship continues after an afternoon session that brought some exciting action. The headline match was a second round clash between England’s James Wade and Canada’s Matt Campbell with Campbell the man who came out on top.

In an incredibly display of darts, Campbell fought back from a set down to constantly challenge Wade. Impressive scores of over 100 kept the Canadian in each leg and when his finishing improved, to better Wade’s, he clinched a fantastically thrilline match 3-2.

Earlier in the day, there were victories for Tomoya Goto, Jeffrey de Graaf and Boris Krcmar who all defeated English opponents to reach the second round.

James Wade becomes first seed to exit, knocked out in second round after Matt Campbell wins 3-2

Three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen eases into third round

Keegan Brown loses 3-1 to Boris Krcmar after winning opening set

Michael van Gerwen hits 167 in opening World Championship win

23:18 , Luke Baker

Michael van Gerwen began his bid for a third World Championship title by easing into the third round.

The Dutchman has not won the biggest tournament in darts since 2019 and is ready to end that drought, opening his campaign with a 3-0 win over Keane Barry.

The highlight was an impressive 167 checkout, finishing with an average of 98.17 at Alexandra Palace.

Van Gerwen knows there is room for improvement but is happy to be in the next round.

Michael van Gerwen hits 167 in opening World Championship win

James Wade stunned by Matt Campbell at World Championship

19:45 , Mike Jones

James Wade became the first seed to crash out of the World Championship after losing to world number 57 Matt Campbell.

The Canadian produced the biggest win of his career as he came from 2-1 down to beat the four-time semi-finalist 3-2.

Wade, seeded 13th, was in good form, having reached a final, semi-final and quarter-final in the last three major tournaments, but is out of the main event of the year before Christmas.

James Wade stunned by Matt Campbell at World Championship

How the darts took over Christmas and New Year

19:25 , Mike Jones

It’s 8pm on the opening night of the World Darts Championship and Michael van Gerwen is sinking a pint to raucous roars at Alexandra Palace. It’s not the Michael van Gerwen, admittedly, although from a distance there is the same pink bald head, the same iconic lime green shirt, and if you discount the slightly smaller, rather rounder frame it makes for a convincing double.

Van Gerwen, the three-time world champion and last year’s beaten finalist, does not play here until Tuesday but as the man wearing his costume finishes his beer and the room erupts to chants of “Oooooh, Michael van Gerwen!”, the party at Ally Pally is underway. It is utter carnage already.

Later, Michael Smith, the world No 1 and conqueror of Van Gerwen in last year’s final, will take to the stage at the front of the packed hall and begin his title defence. Smith is returning to Ally Pally for the first time since his victory over Van Gerwen, a match that changed his life and produced the greatest leg of darts the sport has ever seen.

Smith’s historic nine-darter in the World Championship final, which came just seconds after Van Gerwen had his own shot at immortality, became the leg that was heard around the world: Wayne Mardle’s iconic commentary – “I CAN’T SPAKE, I CAN’T SPAKE” – helped create the sport’s first genuinely global viral moment, racking up over 30m views on social media.

How the darts continues to produce magic after its greatest moment

Schedule for Wednesday 20 December

19:00 , Mike Jones

Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

Round One: Radek Szaganski vs Marko Kantele

Round One: Steve Lennon vs Owen Bates

Round One: William O’Connor vs Bhav Patel

Round Two: Ross Smith vs Niels Zonneveld

Evening Session (7pm)

Round One: Ryan Joyce vs Alex Spellman

Round One: Richard Veenstra vs Ben Robb

Round One: Christian Kist vs Luke Littler

Round Two: Peter Wright vs Jim Williams

Gary Anderson begins quest for third World Championship title in style at Alexandra Palace

18:40 , Mike Jones

Gary Anderson began his quest for a third World Championship title in style with a handsome victory over Simon Whitlock.

The Scot, who won back-to-back crowns at Alexandra Palace in 2015 and 2016, has been looking back to his best this year after a lull and eased through to the third round with a 3-0 success over the Australian.

He set the tone with a 180 with his opening throw of the match and won the first five legs to take command.

Anderson, who averaged 98.29, saw it out in style, taking out 116 for the highest checkout of the match.

Gary Anderson sweeps aside Simon Whitlock in World Championship opener

Gerwyn Price almost withdrew from World Darts Championship over crowd fears

18:20 , Mike Jones

Gerwyn Price almost pulled out of the World Darts Championship over concerns that he would face a hostile reception from the Alexandra Palace crowd.

Price wore ‘ear defenders’ last year in an attempt to block out the jeers at Ally Pally and the Welshman admitted he expected to be booed on his return this month.

The 2021 world champion opened his campaign with a swift 3-0 victory over Conor Scutt on Monday night before thanking the “brilliant crowd” after deciding to play.

Gerwyn Price almost withdrew from World Darts Championship over crowd fears

The evening schedule

18:01 , Mike Jones

Evening Session (7pm)

Round One: Steve Beaton vs Wessel Nijman

Round One: Mike De Decker vs Dragutin Horvat

Round One: Ricardo Pietreczko vs Mikuru Suzuki

Round Two: Michael van Gerwen vs Keane Barry

What is the prize money for reaching the third round?

17:38 , Mike Jones

Matt Campbell has never reached the third round of the World Championship before and is set to pocket at least £25,000 for defeating James Wade.

Here’s the prize money breakdown:

There is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

What is the World Darts Championship 2024 prize money?

17:23 , Mike Jones

England’s Michael Smith is defending his title, with the World Darts Championship now underway. Smith won last year’s tournament, beating Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time and he’ll be keen to repeat that success this year after sneaking through his opening match 3-2 against Kevin Doets on the first evening of action.

That won’t be an easy task as 96 players take part in the prestigious championship hoping for their shot at glory. As runner-up back in January, Van Gerwen is seeded second – behind Smith – for this competition with Luke Humphries third and two-time world champion Peter Wright the fourth seed.

Other big names to compete are 2021 winner Gerwyn Price and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall who will enter the tournament in the second round due to their protected rankings.

What is the World Darts Championship 2024 prize money?

Matt Campbell fights back to defeat James Wade

17:08 , Mike Jones

In his post match interview, Matt Campbell revealed that he is flying back home to Canada tomorrow to spend Christmas with his family.

The third round doesn’t start until December 27th so he’ll have time to make it back to London before his next match too.

Matt Campbell fights back to defeat James Wade

17:01 , Mike Jones

James Wade is the first seeded player to be beaten at this year’s World Championship. He didn’t play badly but Matt Campbell was superb.

Wade leaves the tournament at the same stage as last year. It’s a blow for him.

Matt Campbell fights back to defeat James Wade

16:52 , Mike Jones

That is Matt Campbell’s biggest win of his career. Huge moment for the Canadian.

James Wade 2-3 Matt Campbell

16:50 , Mike Jones

Campbell needs another break or else the match is going to a tie breaker.

Wade sinks a 140 to up the pressure but Campbell responds with a 138 and Wade’s next trip leaves him with a tricky finish. Can Campbell take out 112?

No.

Wade misses double 20! Campbell has three darts at double 18...

... it takes one! He’s beaten James Wade! Unbelievable scenes, what a display from the Canadian!

James Wade 2(1) - 2(2) Matt Campbell

16:47 , Mike Jones

Can James Wade recover from here? Matt Campbell doesn’t want to give him a chance. He leaves a finish of 164 but misses the treble 20 and settles for a score of 89.

Wade piles on the pressure.

Campbell needs a treble. He leaves himself on double 20 to win the match but sends it low. Wade takes the leg!

James Wade 2(0) - 2(2) Matt Campbell

16:45 , Mike Jones

Wade needs to hold throw. He’s under real pressure from the Canadian who is now hunting down a break of throw. There’s no let up from Campbell who nails a 140 to leave double top for a break of throw.

Wade misses his own checkout.

Campbell misses the 40! That was the chance but Wade gives him another one. Campbell needs 5.

He hits 1, he hits 2, he hits double 1! He’s one leg away from victory!

James Wade 2(0) - 2(1) Matt Campbell

16:42 , Mike Jones

Wade is a tough man to beat. He’s consistent in his scoring and will usually hit at least one double. Campbell needs to keep his scoring high and he’s honed in on the treble 20.

Campbell pings out 86 to finish and move within two legs of the match.

James Wade 2(0) - 2(0) Matt Campbell

16:41 , Mike Jones

There’s a potential upset on the cards here. Campbell is in fine form and lands a 171 to leave double 18 to win the set and force a decider.

He only needs one dart to take the leg and set!

He’s won three legs in a row there and sweeps the set. Campbell has the darts in the decider too.

James Wade 2(0) - 1(2) Matt Campbell

16:39 , Mike Jones

Campbell’s response to going behind in this match has been superb. He knows he needs to win this set and is going toe-to-toe with Wade.

Wade has one dart to hit the double 20 but sends it too low.

Campbell closes the leg out brilliantly and moves two up in the fourth set.

James Wade 2(0) - 1(1) Matt Campbell

16:37 , Mike Jones

James Wade is now one set away from winning the match and has the throw in this fourth set. He’s scoring steady but so is Campbell who dips under 200 first.

Campbell leaves 68 and closes out the leg to nick the momentum from Wade.

James Wade 2(0) - 1(0) Matt Campbell

16:35 , Mike Jones

A 140 from Wade leaves him with 136 to take the set. He hits one treble 20 but slides the next dart into the treble 5. He sets up leaving 49.

Campbell scores well but can’t finish. Wade hits 9, misses double 20 then claims the set with his last dart!

James Wade 1(2) - 1(1) Matt Campbell

16:33 , Mike Jones

There it is! James Wade checks out 132 with a 25, a treble and a bullseye to leave Matt Campbell nodding his head in disbelief at how good that was.

Wade moves back ahead in the set and has the darts in the next leg. Can he close it out?

James Wade 1(1) - 1(1) Matt Campbell

16:31 , Mike Jones

The match is really in the balance and Matt Campbell senses the chance to move ahead. He nails his second 180 of the set but Wade smokes three darts in the treble 20 in response!

Campbell can’t believe it and Wade follows up with a checkout of 80 to take the leg. Whatever Campbell can do, so can Wade.

James Wade 1(0) - 1(1) Matt Campbell

16:28 , Mike Jones

James Wade has a game on his hands here. Matt Campbell has found his form again and has the darts in this third set. He starts off with a 140 and has outscored Wade in both previous sets. This match could come down to who is better and hitting the doubles.

180! Campbell continues to impress and looks on course to win the first leg. He requires 98 but misses a treble and leaves double top.

Campbell hits it with one dart and goes ahead.

James Wade 1(0) - 1(0) Matt Campbell

16:23 , Mike Jones

Campbell wins the set!

What a response from the Canadian who outscores Wade fabulously to leave 32. It takes four darts but he manages to land double 16 to clinch the second set.

Two breaks of throw and the match is level.

James Wade 1(1) - 0(2) Matt Campbell

16:21 , Mike Jones

With Matt Campbell miles behind on the scores, Wade sets up a finish of 69. Campbell’s 140 leaves him on a finish of 98. He hits treble 20 and has two shots at double 19.

Campbell misses the first one, hits the second!

He’s back in business.

James Wade 1(1) - 0(1) Matt Campbell

16:18 , Mike Jones

Oh brilliant. Wade fires down two 140s and a 100 in the second leg to move onto a checkout against the throw. He leaves himself with the bullseye to finish but just slides it wide.

Campbell’s response is great, he has one final dart to hit double 12 and sinks it to win the leg. The Canadian is still in this match and just needs to chip away at each leg.

James Wade 1(1) - 0(0) Matt Campbell

16:16 , Mike Jones

Wade has the throw in the second set and starts off with a 123. Wade took out two finishes over 100 in the first set and that was the difference between the two players.

There’s not much between the scoring averages but a 180 from Campbell increases his tally! He’s left with a 164 checkout but can’t take it.

Wade has 94, he hits the 25 and the 19 but narrowly misses out on the bull for the finish. Campbell has the chance to nick the leg but doesn’t take it.

Wade goes ahead with a double 10 finish.

James Wade 1(0) - 0(0) Matt Campbell

16:10 , Mike Jones

James Wade shows his class after the break of throw. He’s put in a solid leg to leave double 10 but he misses it with three darts!

Campbell has 100 to finish, he hits the treble but misses two attempts at the double!

Wade then checks out the double 10 and takes the set. Efficient from the Englishman who breaks the throw early in this match.

James Wade 0(2) - 0(1) Matt Campbell

16:08 , Mike Jones

Campbell utilises the board to leave a checkout of 170. He goes for it but misses out on the bullseye! That’s a strong display of his intent in this match.

Wade is adrift in the scoring leaving Campbell with six darts to take the leg but he doesn’t land them!

In contrast Wade steps up to the oche and checks out 100! That’s deadly stuff and Campbell is punished for his mistakes.

James Wade 0(1) - 0(1) Matt Campbell

16:05 , Mike Jones

Matt Campbell has never beaten James Wade in the three matches they’ve played. All the matches have been close but Wade has pulled through each time.

Close! Campbell has the opportunity to break the through, he hits treble 20, then 20 but misses the double for a shanghai finish!

Wade takes the leg. Close game.

James Wade 0(0) - 0(1) Matt Campbell

16:03 , Mike Jones

Matt Campbell’s aim for this tournament was to get through the first round for the first time. He’s achieved that and now has his sights on beating James Wade.

Campbell starts with a very strong 140 in the opening leg. Wade matches him but the Canadian sets up a checkout first by getting to 129.

He sets up and leaves 62. Campbell hits treble 10 but misses double 16 with two darts. Wade can nick the leg but he misses double 5!

Campbell then closes out the leg.

James Wade vs Matt Campbell

15:56 , Mike Jones

The final match of the afternoon is the big one. James Wade returns to the Alexandra Palace and looks to reach the third round.

The Machine will face a tough test against Matt Campbell but if Wade can hit his finishes he should be able to cruise through the match.

Let’s see how it all turns out.

Boris Krcmar comes from behind to defeat Keegan Brown

15:52 , Mike Jones

Keegan Brown 1-3 Boris Krcmar

15:50 , Mike Jones

A 140 for Krcmar takes his score under 300 in the final leg of the fourth set. He follows up with a 60 to keep the door ajar. Brown can’t get through it.

Krcmar’s scoring starts to slow, but Brown keeps missing the doubles. Krcmar sets up a finish of 108 which he’ll have at least three darts at.

Krcmar hits treble 18, hits 18, then lands double 18!

The checkout is fantastic, he takes the leg, the set and the match. Keegan Brown has been blown away!

Keegan Brown 1(2) - 2(2) Boris Krcmar

15:47 , Mike Jones

Not yet! Boris Krcmar comes from behind to take advantage of the leg with a fine 140 just as the scores started to dip. He hits 18 then closes out with the double 18 to move within one leg of the match.

Keegan Brown 1(2) - 2(1) Boris Krcmar

15:45 , Mike Jones

Impressive from Boris Krcmar. Consistent scores over 100 leave him with 36 for the checkout but he can’t finish it off.

Krcmar misses, Brown hits! He needs 91, he hits 17, hits double 17 then lands the double 20 to nick the leg and move ahead in the fourth set.

Could he win against the throw?

Keegan Brown 1(1) - 2(1) Boris Krcmar

15:42 , Mike Jones

What a time to land the 180! Krcmar rallies with a maximum and piles the pressure on Brown’s 118 checkout. The Englishman misses it and Krcmar doesn’t.

Brown’s break is immediately won back by the Croatian who edges himself closer to the second round.

Keegan Brown 1(1) - 2(0) Boris Krcmar

15:40 , Mike Jones

Krcmar is red hot at the minute. He’s won the last six legs, taking two sets in a whitewash in the process. From a set down he’s now leading and has the throw.

Brown is fighting back though and moves to a checkout first in the opening leg of the fourth set. He needs 127 and lands both trebles before just shying wide of the double 8.

Brown hits it on his next trip and ends the run of losses with a break of throw.

Keegan Brown 1(0) - 2(0) Boris Krcmar

15:38 , Mike Jones

Krcmar turns his nose up at missing out on a 140, he still scores 100 before following it up with a 135. The Croatian leaves himself with a checkout of 106.

Following him, Brown lands a 140 to put the pressure on.

Krcmar hits 20, lands the treble 18 then stings the double 16 to take the set!

Keegan Brown 1(0) - 1(2) Boris Krcmar

15:37 , Mike Jones

Krcmar fails to finish a 161 leaving Brown the chance to knock off 121. He doesn’t take it and only scores 42. Back to Krcmar who pings the darts into the board for a 64 checkout and claims a fifth straight leg.

He moves within one leg of taking the third set.

Keegan Brown 1(0) - 1(1) Boris Krcmar

15:34 , Mike Jones

A poor visit from Brown leaves Krcmar with the chance to possible nick the first leg of the third set. Brwon responds to leave 85 but messes up and doesn’t even set up a double attempt.

He’s confident though and leaves double tops to win the leg... but he misses.

Krcmar hits! He knocks out double 8 and breaks in the third set.

Keegan Brown 1(0) - 1(0) Boris Krcmar

15:27 , Mike Jones

Three legs in a row for Boris Krcmar! No nonsense stuff from him as well as he hold throw easily to take the second set in a whitewash.

Keegan Brown has to regroup or else the match will get away from him very quickly.

Keegan Brown 1(0) - 0(2) Boris Krcmar

15:24 , Mike Jones

Boris Krcmar is on the march! Another 180 puts him in control of the second leg of the second set as well and he backs it up with a 140.

Krcmar needs 86 to take the leg. He hits 18 twice then misses the bull. Krcmar will have another chance to win though.

He does. Now needing 25, he hits 9 and then claims double 8. One more leg levels up the match for the Croatian.

Keegan Brown 1(0) - 0(1) Boris Krcmar

15:22 , Mike Jones

Boris Krcmar looks to respond while having the throw in the second leg. He opens up with a strong 140 that Brown can’t match. A 180 follows for Krcmar which is the first maximum of the match!

He’s well in control of this leg now.

Keegan Brown has offered hardly any resistance against the serve and Krcmar takes the leg with a double 9 checkout.

Keegan Brown 1(0) - 0(0) Boris Krcmar

15:16 , Mike Jones

After a bright start from Keegan Brown he’s starting to spray the darts around. Boris Krcmar is winning the scoring averages and just needs to improve on his finishing.

Brown is the first to set up a finish though with a 72. Krcmar leaves 42.

The Englishman hits 16, hits 16 again and with just one dart to take the set smokes it into the double 20! Brown holds his throw and wins the first set.

Keegan Brown 0(2) - 0(2) Boris Krcmar

15:13 , Mike Jones

Brown is all over the place in the fourth leg leaving Krcmar with no pressure to take the leg. He misses out on finishing off 70 and needs three darts to close out a checkout of 32.

Set one is going to a deciding leg.

Keegan Brown 0(2) - 0(1) Boris Krcmar

15:11 , Mike Jones

Great composure from both players. Keegan Brown holds his throw by hitting double top but there’s constant pressure from Krcmar who is scoring well.

Three holds of throw so far.

Keegan Brown 0(1) - 0(1) Boris Krcmar

15:09 , Mike Jones

Krcmar is starting to score consistently and by having the throw he leaves a checkout of 150. Two treble 19s drop but his misses his double.

Brown isn’t close and Krcmar takes the leg with a double 9. All square.

Keegan Brown 0(1) - 0(0) Boris Krcmar

15:07 , Mike Jones

Keegan Brown starts off the match with a 96 but Boris Krcmar is quickly up to the oche with a 100 from his opening three darts.

Brown makes his way to 180 but a trip of 43 leaves a tough 137 checkout. He hits treble 19 but misses the second treble and leaves 48.

The Englishman takes the opening leg with his 17th dart.

Keegan Brown 0(0) - 0(0) Boris Krcmar

15:04 , Mike Jones

Here come the players. Keegan Brown said before this match that he’s looking forward to this one and is feeling confident of advancing to the next round.

He lost his tour card last year but managed to win it straight back. A strong showing this time around will help him keep it.

Keegan Brown vs Boris Krcmar

14:59 , Mike Jones

One more match to go before James Wade takes to the stage for his second round match. Keegan Brown vs Boris Krcmar is up next.

Jeffrey de Graaf defeats Ritchie Edhouse 3-2 in comeback win

14:55 , Mike Jones

Ritchie Edhouse 2-3 Jeffrey de Graaf

14:53 , Mike Jones

This is a thriller. If De Graaf wins this leg, he’ll take the match.

His scoring is strong and sets him up for a 110 checkout. De Graaf misses the treble 20 but manages to recover and leave 32. Can he hit the double 16?

Yes! Yes, he can! From two sets down the Dutchman defeats Ritchie Edhouse!

What a match, it’s Jeffrey de Graaf’s first ever win at Alexandra Palace. Incredible.

Tomoya Goto defeats Ian White 3-1

13:44 , Mike Jones

Ian White 1-3 Tomoya Goto

13:42 , Mike Jones

Ian White needs to break the throw to stay in the match but Goto starts off with another 180!

A 121 follows but White claws his way back into the leg with a maximum! Goto’s next three darts bring him 140 and he’s left with 60 to win. Goto hits the 20 but misses double top twice!

136 for White to checkout. He misses the treble 20. Goto has three darts at double 20... he needs one!

Tomoya Goto wins the match and knocks Ian White out of the World Championship!

PDC World Darts Championship

12:00 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the World Darts Championship from the Alexandra Palace in London.

The schedule is thick and fast with four matches booked in for today’s afternoon session. Six first round hopefuls get their campaigns going when the action kicks off at 12.30pm as Ian White and Tomoya Goto step up to the oche for the first throws.

Following their match is Ritchie Edhouse’s battle with Jeffrey de Graa and Keegan Brown taking on Boris Krcmar.

The final scheduled clash of the afternoon sees James Wade face Matt Campbell in the second round. Wade will be hoping to improve on his semi-final finish from 2022 and will get his tournament underway against a stiff opponent in Campbell.

We’ll have all the updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to the opening match.