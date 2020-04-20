PDI Healthcare's Infection Prevention Products Among First to Be Tested Directly Against SARS-CoV-2

Testing to be carried out by Microbac as part of an EPA registration

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Healthcare , a global leader in infection prevention products and solutions, is testing several of its disinfectant products for efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, for submission to the EPA for approval. Partnering with Microbac Laboratories, Inc. for testing, PDI hospital-grade products could become among the products with demonstrated effectiveness against the novel coronavirus.

To date, infection prevention experts have been looking to the EPA's Emerging Viral Pathogens Program for guidance on what products may work as disinfectants, based on knowledge of similar pathogens. The program is intended to bridge the gap when outbreaks occur, giving laboratories time to acquire the novel virus for product testing.

"The world is dealing with a virus we have never seen before, and we know surfaces play a critical role in spreading the infection," said Sean Gallimore, General Manager and Senior Vice President, PDI Healthcare. "As the leader in providing infection prevention solutions to healthcare institutions, we are committed to advancing the science and understanding of SARS-CoV-2. The goal of our research partnership with Microbac is to bring confidence that our products can be used to disinfect surfaces in hospitals and other sites of care, ultimately protecting caregivers, patients and communities."

PDI develops and manufactures products specifically for healthcare facilities and other demanding professional environments, with optimized chemical formulations and delivery systems. Testing the efficacy of disinfectants against a virus involves several steps. First, the lab will apply the virus to a surface and let it dry. Then, they will apply one of PDI's products to the surface, recover the liquid, put it back into cell culture, and test whether the virus is still infectious.

Microbac is a globally recognized contract testing laboratory that offers antimicrobial/antiviral testing for disinfectants, antiseptics, sanitizers and medical devices. It is one of the only testing laboratories in the United States with the required experience and capabilities to test the efficacy of disinfectants against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"Protecting the public and frontline healthcare workers against SARS-CoV-2 is an all-hands-on-deck issue," said Trevor Boyce, Microbac's Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to applying our scientific knowledge and experience as we work with a global leader like PDI to develop new tools in the fight against this pandemic."

Until an official announcement is made, disinfectants found on the EPA's List N should continue to be used according to their label instructions. The following PDI products can be found on List N:

In addition, Sani Professional®, PDI's food safety division focused on prevention of community associated infection, is also testing the following products:

About PDI

PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional® and PDI Contract Manufacturing. WeArePDI.com