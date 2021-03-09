PDL Community Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) _ PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Bronx, New York, said it had earnings of 10 cents per share.

The holding company of Ponce Bank posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported net income of $3.9 million, or 23 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $55.2 million.

PDL Community Bancorp shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.05, a drop of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

