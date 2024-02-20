PdN Children’s to break ground on East El Paso location

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Paso del Norte Children’s will inaugurate a second location in El Paso, and they are inviting past and present parents, staff, board members, and community partners to join their celebration.

PdN’s Children’s new center will provide services in diverse areas such as Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), Pediatric Therapy (Feeding Clinic), an Inclusive Early Learning Center (TRS certified), Community Resources (Parenting Academies), and Help Me Grow.

According to the non-profit organization, the services PdN Children’s provides to the most vulnerable children should expand as our city grows. They strive to make a lasting impact in our community and give voice to children of all shapes and sizes.

What: PdN Children’s – 2nd location groundbreaking ceremony

When: Tuesday, February 20th, from 11 am to noon

Where: 1410 Bob Hope Dr, El Paso, Texas, 79936

