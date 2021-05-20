Is PDS Biotech Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

Momentum has been driving PDS Biotech (PDSB) stock forward in 2021 and the latest developments have put more fuel in the tank for this micro-cap biotech.

Shares were trending higher in Thursday’s session following the publication of interim data from the NCI-led Phase 2 study of PDS0101 for the treatment of HPV-related cancers. The company is working on novel cancer therapies based on its proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology.

The trial is looking into a triple combination of PDS0101 with a pair of investigational immunomodulating agents - bintrafusp alfa (M7824), a TGF-β trap/anti-PD-L1 bifunctional fusion protein, and NHSIL12 (M9241), a DNA-targeted immunocytokine.

The data from 14 patients showed tumor reductions in 83% of HPV16-positive relapsed or refractory checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients (5 of 6) and 63% of HPV16-positive relapsed or refractory advanced cancer patients who also failed to respond to checkpoint inhibitor therapy (5 of 8).

Overall, the objective response rate was 71% (10/14), amongst them 1 complete response (anal cancer) and 9 partial responses (3 cervical cancer, 2 vulvar/vaginal cancer, 2 anal cancer, 2 oropharyngeal cancer). After a median 5 months of follow up, 90% (9 out of 10) of these responses are ongoing.

“We believe these results represent an important validation of Versamune's ability to elicit anti-tumor responses in patients that have received multiple lines of therapy and may present a weakened and unresponsive immune system,” said H.C. Wainwright’s Joseph Pantginis. “On an important note, these results reflect those seen in preclinical studies with the triple combination, therefore adding confidence the positive outcome of these studies.”

Pantginis also make a point of reminding investors that all three PDS0101 “important” Phase 2 studies are now in process with readouts anticipated this year or at the start of 2022.

“We believe the potential news flow from these studies to be meaningful during 2021, and should lead to multiple catalysts representing important drivers for the shares,” the 5-star analyst further noted.

Given the strong data, Pantginis says it is no wonder the company will make an oral presentation – including results from a larger sample base - at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting on June 7.

To this end, Pantginis rates PDSB a Buy while his $8 price target suggests 12-month upside of 10%. (To watch Pantginis’ track record, click here)

Pantginis’ colleagues agree. All 4 recent reviews say Buy, naturally culminating in a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target clocks in at $9.40, suggesting further upside of 29%. (See PDSB stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

