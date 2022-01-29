Peabody Blizzard: What You Need To Know In Saturday's Storm

PEABODY, MA —A snow emergency parking ban is in effect and three Peabody Library locations are closed as what could be a historic snowstorm bears down on the North Shore.

The parking ban was declared to begin at midnight Friday night with no end time designed amid what could be a lengthy cleanup effort.

All three Peabody Institute Library locations are closed on Saturday.

The two new coronavirus testing kiosks on Centennial Drive and Railroad Avenue are closed for the day.

Eversource and National Grid were preparing for the likelihood of power outages due to downed trees or limbs by positioning line and tree crews across the state – including hundreds on loan from other states.

Residents are advised to make sure cell phones and devices are fully charged in the event of an outage.

Patch will post updates throughout what could be one of the biggest one-day snowfalls in recent North Shore history.

If you have any photos from the storm that you would like included in a possible gallery, send them — including the community where they were taken — to scott.souza@patch.com.



