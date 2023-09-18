Peabody chiropractor accused of secretly videotaping clients in the bathroom has license suspended

A Peabody chiropractor accused of setting up a spy camera in the bathroom of his business has had his license to practice suspended, according to the Department of Public Health.

Scott Kline, 44, of Middleton, plead not guilty in Peabody District Court last month after he was accused of putting a camera in the bathroom of his business as well as his residential home and secretly recording a female, who is known to him, while she was taking a shower, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

These charges are based on additional information uncovered as part of the ongoing investigation into digital evidence seized by law enforcement in connection with allegations that Kline placed a recording device inside the bathroom of his office, Back on Track.

Kline went before the Board of Registration of Chiropractors on August 16 for a nearly two-hour hearing on the summary suspension of his license, which was issued on July 26.

The tentative decision to uphold a suspension came Aug. 23, a week after the hearing where attorneys spoke and a Peabody police detective gave testimony.

The decision found that allowing Kline “to continue to practice as a chiropractor presents an immediate and serious threat to public health, safety, or welfare and that continuation of the Order of Summary Suspension is necessary to prevent such threat.”

The testimony continued by saying that, “by placing a spy camera on the wall of a public bathroom in his chiropractic office at a height level with patients’ genitalia, [Kline] presented a serious threat to health, safety, and welfare of patients and the public at large.”

Officials say all parties have 30 days to file any objections to the tentative decision, after which point the Board of Registration of Chiropractors will vote on whether it will sustain the decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

