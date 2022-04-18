Peabody COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinic Set For Senior Center

PEABODY, MA — The Peabody Health Department is encouraging all eligible residents to consider getting their COVID-19 booster vaccination amid a recent rise in cases across the state.

The Peabody Health Department will host a Moderna booster clinic on May 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Peabody Council on Aging at 79 Central Street.

Those looking for a booster shot are asked to pre-register hereand select "Moderna" as the type of vaccine.

Coronavirus cases increased in nearly three out of every four towns and cities across the state, according to the latest Massachusetts Department of Public Health data released Thursday.

Case counts rose in 248 communities, stayed the same in 34 and decreased in 54, state data showed.

According to state COVID-19 data, the seven-day positive test rate also increased, from 2.75 percent this past week to 3.66 percent this week. But positivity rates are still much lower than they were at the peak of the omicron wave in January.

(Scott Souza is a Patch field editor covering Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem and Swampscott. He can be reached at Scott.Souza@Patch.com. Twitter: @Scott_Souza.)





This article originally appeared on the Peabody Patch