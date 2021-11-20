Peabody man arrested a third time for driving drunk

Nov. 20—A Peabody man is facing a third drunken driving charge after he was arrested in Gloucester on Friday morning.

Police were called to check on a man slumped over the wheel of a maroon van on Main Street around 4:50 a.m. Officers found the van, with its engine running, near Domino's, 282 Main St., and a man later identified as Brandon J. Azevedo, 32, of 12 Magnolia Ave, Apt 1224 in Peabody, swaying in the front seat.

Azevedo did not respond to knocks on the window, so an officer opened the van door, surprising him. He told police he was waiting for a friend and police noticed two open 24-ounce bottles of Twisted Tea hard ice tea in the console. A third was later found on the van floor.

When asked for his license, police said Azevedo handed them a TD Bank debit card, then another card. When asked, Azevedo consented to some field sobriety tests, which police said he failed.

After his arrest and booking, Azevedo was offered an alcohol breath test which he refused. Police say he was wearing a paper labeled like those handed out at club or bar, and told police the club was named Grand and "it sucked."

Police say he was previously arrested for drunken driving with a Massachusetts case continued without a finding in Salem District Court, and finding of guilty on an aggravated drunken driving charge in Derry, New Hampshire, District Court.

Azevedo was arraigned Friday in Gloucester District Court on charges of driving while drunk, a third offense, driving while his license was suspended, and having an open container of alcohol in the van. He is being held without bail in Middleton Jail, and will next be in court on Dec. 17 for a dangerousness hearing.

