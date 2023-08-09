Peabody man facing murder and arson charges allegedly set apartment on fire with girlfriend inside

A Peabody man is facing murder and arson charges after allegedly starting a fire in his apartment while his girlfriend was inside, Peabody police say.

Edi Diazabakana, 39, is set to face charges of arson, attempted murder, domestic assault and battery on a household member and kidnapping after officers originally responding to a fire alarm put the man in custody Tuesday night.

Peabody police first responded to the area of 85 Lowell Street around 11:00 p.m. for a reported fire alarm sounding, Peabody police say.

A responding officer reported that a female on the scene was yelling for help, telling them that her boyfriend, Diazabakana, was trying to kill her. Firefighters were able to put out the flames and arrested the Peabody man.

Diazabakana is scheduled to be arraigned in Peabody District Court Wednesday morning.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts is helping residents of the building displaced by the fire.

