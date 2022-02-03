Peabody man indicted in Essex cocaine arrest

Feb. 2—PEABODY — A Peabody man who was driving through Ipswich and Essex allegedly with crack cocaine visible in the center console of his SUV last November has been indicted.

Pedro Ortiz, 47, was arrested Nov. 8 by police in Essex, who had just been told by their counterparts in Ipswich that he was heading down Route 133 and that his license was suspended, which gave police a legal basis to stop his vehicle.

Essex police said at the time that Ortiz gave officers conflicting answers to questions before they noticed several bags of what turned out to be crack cocaine sitting in the center console of the Jeep Patriot.

More cocaine was found in a "hide," a secret compartment sometimes installed in vehicles used to transport contraband.

Officers found a total of 164 grams (just under six ounces) of crack cocaine, with an estimated street value of $8,000, along with a knife, two cell phones and $600 in cash.

If found guilty, Ortiz faces a sentence of eight to 20 years in state prison.

The indictment handed up by an Essex County grand jury moves the case to Salem Superior Court.

