Peabody man indicted in January murder

Mar. 10—PEABODY — A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Peabody man on murder and other charges related to the death of Prince Thompson on Wallis Street in January.

Charles Burgess, 26, allegedly shot Thompson, 25, in the chest, then stole his car, back on Jan. 23 near the victim's home.

In addition to murder, Burgess is charged in the four-count indictment with larceny of a motor vehicle, as well as with armed robbery of a second man whose cell phone was taken at gunpoint, and with witness intimidation.

Burgess is currently being held without bail in the case, which will now move to Salem Superior Court as a result of Wednesday's indictment.

A second man, Donald Frost, 31, of Merrimac, has been charged in district court with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Prosecutors have revealed few details of what happened, and asked a judge to seal police reports of the incident, so it's not clear what role Frost might have played in the matter. Frost has not been indicted.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis