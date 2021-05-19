Peabody man indicted in random Lynn attacks
May 18—PEABODY — A Peabody man with a prior history of violence was indicted Monday in connection with two random attacks on passersby in Lynn last February.
Jeffrey Suazo, 32, now faces two counts each of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in Salem Superior Court, according to the indictments handed up by a grand jury on Monday afternoon.
Suazo is alleged to have come up behind both victims — the first a woman walking in Market Square and a short time later, a man walking on Western Avenue — and clubbing them over the head. There is no known connection between Suazo and the victims.
The indictments move the case from Lynn District Court to the superior court in Salem, where Suazo could face state prison time if convicted.
An arraignment date has not been set, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said.
