Peabody man pleads guilty in fentanyl drug case

Mar. 30—BOSTON — A Peabody man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to his part in a conspiracy that distributed fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs across the area.

Francisco Tavarez, aka "Jose," 25, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl, and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for Aug. 9. Tavarez was charged in November 2017 along with co-defendant Yeffry Reynoso, who was sentenced in June 2019.

In January 2017, a fatal opioid overdose in Melrose prompted an investigation into drug activity on the North Shore of Boston.

The investigation determined that Reynoso supplied the opioids that led to the fatal overdose and that he had previously supplied the victim with heroin and a heroin/fentanyl mixture on a regular basis in 2016.

Reynoso was identified as a heroin and fentanyl supplier who ran an active drug business and employed various individuals as runners who delivered the drugs on his behalf.

During the subsequent investigation in the spring of 2017, a cooperating witness made several controlled purchases of heroin and a heroin/fentanyl mixture from Reynoso.

In March, Tavarez was identified as a runner for Reynoso when he delivered fentanyl to an undercover agent on Reynoso's behalf.

Tavarez was also observed engaging in multiple suspected drug transactions with individuals believed to be Reynoso's drug customers.

Following a suspected hand-to-hand drug deal in Salem, local law enforcement stopped Tavarez and seized fentanyl and a cocaine/fentanyl mixture from his car.

Reynoso pleaded guilty in January 2019 and, in June 2019, was sentenced to 150 months in prison and four years of supervised release. Reynoso was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,765 and a $700 special assessment.

The charge of distribution of fentanyl provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.

The charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of $5 million.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins made the announcement late Tuesday afternoon. Assistant U.S. Attorney James E. Arnold, of Rollins' Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit, is prosecuting the case.