Peabody man receives probation for breaking into car

Oct. 15—SALISBURY — When a local woman walked into the Hunt Memorial Parking Lot in the early morning of June 6 and opened the door to her sport utility vehicle, she was shocked to find a man sleeping inside.

The man, Anthony Landry of Peabody, was shocked as well and bolted out of the car. He was arrested a short time later on Cable Avenue and charged with breaking and entering of a vehicle nighttime, malicious damage to a motor vehicle and possessing burglarious tools.

Landry, 30, pleaded guilty to the charges, and a malicious destruction of property charge related to a second car-related incident that same evening, during his appearance Thursday in Newburyport District Court. He was sentenced to a year of probation.

If Landry violates probation, he could be sent to jail for 2 1/2 years. In addition to staying out of trouble with the law, Landry must have no contact with his victims and all witnesses, and pay $1,700 in restitution to his victims.

Salisbury police Officer Adam Lischinsky was at the right place at the right time about 1:30 a.m. on June 6 when the woman walked into the Hunt Memorial Parking lot and toward her Ford Explorer.

"I observed the female subject approach the driver's side door, then step back as a male subject in a red shirt and black shorts exited the driver's side of the vehicle," Lischinsky wrote in his report. "The female subject appeared to be alarmed as she got on her cell phone, which watching the male subject walk away towards Cable Avenue."

The driver told Lischinsky she had no idea who the man was and that he appeared to be sleeping in her unlocked car.

Lischinsky went after Landry in his cruiser and caught up with him on Cable Avenue. Landry, who smelled of alcohol, said he had no idea how he ended up in her car, saying he had come from a nearby strip club and must have fallen asleep inside the car.

By this time, additional officers arrived at the parking lot and searched the SUV. Inside, they discovered that the ignition casing of the steering wheel had been pried off with a screwdriver in an attempt to start the car.

The victim told police that the screwdriver and a pocket knife were inside the SUV before she left. The pocket knife was later found on Cable Avenue near where Landry was arrested, according to Lischinsky's report.

About 4:30 p.m. the same day, another SUV owner came to the police station to report damage to her car. The second SUV, parked roughly 350 feet from the Hunt Memorial Parking Lot, had "significant damage to the front passenger door."

Police found what appeared to be a footprint on the door made by an Adidas sneaker. Landry was wearing Adidas sneakers with the same sole imprint when arrested, according to Salisbury police Officer Jayson Davis' report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

