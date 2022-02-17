Peabody man remains held in violent carjacking

Feb. 17—PEABODY — A Peabody man will remain in custody while awaiting trial in a carjacking that left a woman with serious injuries outside a Lynnfield auto dealership last summer, a Salem Superior Court judge ordered on Wednesday.

Emanuel Rodriguez Shonyo, 31, was arrested several days after the incident on Route 1, after abandoning the woman's car in Connecticut, and with the help of his girlfriend fleeing to New Jersey. He was arrested by police there and brought back to Massachusetts, prosecutor Michael Varone told the judge.

Both Shonyo and his girlfriend, Alexis Dimino, were indicted late last year in the case. Dimino, of Lynn, is charged with being an accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice, court records show.

Shonyo is also facing charges of unarmed robbery, larceny of a vehicle, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene, and driving to endanger, all stemming from the Aug. 20 incident. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Varone told Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman that when the victim tried to stop Shonyo from driving away, he dragged her and partially ran her over before taking off on Route 1.

The woman still suffers from pain and loss of function in the injured areas, the prosecutor said.

Varone asked the judge to detain Shonyo without bail pending trial, citing Shonyo's "documented history of significant violence," and a record of prior charges, multiple domestic abuse restraining orders, and past diagnoses of mental illness.

"This defendant, I would suggest, if released would pose a significant danger," Varone told McCarthy-Neyman.

Mark Schmidt, who represents Shonyo, urged the judge to set bail for his client, if only to give him hope that he might be able to make that bail at some point.

"At the time of this incident and for some months previous to that, he was having significant mental health difficulties that were exacerbated by a repeated pattern of self-medication," Schmidt told the judge, as he also alluded to a potential mental health defense in the case.

Schmidt said that since being held in custody, Shonyo has gained some clarity about his situation.

Shonyo, appearing via video from the Middleton Jail, spoke up twice during the hearing, but was warned by Schmidt not to say anything.

McCarthy-Neyman said she took into account a number of factors, including the history of restraining orders and the facts of the case, in granting the prosecutor's request for detention.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 30.

Shonyo was one of two men charged in a high-profile incident in the summer of 2016 , when he was found in Salem sitting in a car with another man, Kelvin Mendoza, of Fitchburg. Shonyo was listening to a police scanner app on his phone when officers approached. Mendoza began making comments about a recent series of police shootings, then got out of the car, where police found a loaded handgun under the driver's seat and a tactical rifle in a bag between the front and back seats.

The charges against Shonyo were later dropped by prosecutors; Mendoza was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail in 2019.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

