Peabody man sentenced in vandalism

Jul. 27—SALEM — A Peabody man will be required to pay nearly $4,000 in restitution for repeatedly vandalizing the lighthouse at the Salem Maritime Historic Site on Derby Wharf by writing "COVID is fake" on it last year.

The order of restitution was imposed on Donald Sauve, along with a year of probation, by a federal magistrate during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court. Sauve, who is also known as Donald Suave and Ronald Sauve, pleaded guilty in the case back in April.

But Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler also added a series of conditions related to Sauve's long history of sex offenses — a decision that brought protests from Sauve's attorney, William Korman, near the conclusion of the proceeding.

"This case has nothing to do with my client's prior history," Korman told Bowler after she'd read the sentence and conditions. "I'm at a loss as to why this court feels the need to impose sex offender treatment."

"You had the pre-sentencing report," Bowler responded. "Where were your objections?"

"I never imagined that in a vandalism case, he would have to register federally as a sex offender," Korman said, referring to one of Bowler's conditions requiring Sauve to submit his residence and work addresses to a federal sex offender registry.

Sauve, 64, of 1 Kings Hill Road, Peabody, has a lengthy history of convictions for lewdness, and has been described by a judge as a "chronic" exhibitionist.

Two months after he was identified by federal park rangers in the vandalism at the lighthouse he was arrested by Salem police on charges of engaging in lewd acts at Forest River Park. While out on bail in that case, he was arrested at the Salisbury Beach state reservation. He's now awaiting trial in Salem Superior Court in those cases.

Korman also quibbled over the restitution amount, which had already been reduced from the original amount sought by the National Park Service, nearly $9,000. Korman argued that his client should not have to pay for a $1,200 report detailing the historic significance of the lighthouse that was included in the assessment of costs that resulted from the vandalism.

But Bowler disagreed, ordering Sauve to pay $3,941 in restitution over the next year. She also ordered him to take part in mental health and sex offender treatment and have no contact with children.

Sauve remains free in the Essex County cases, and appeared in court via Zoom.

