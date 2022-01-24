Peabody To Open 2 Coronavirus Test Sites Starting Wednesday

PEABODY, MA — Peabody will be home to two coronavirus testing sites open six days per week starting Wednesday.

The kiosk sites will be located at 0 Railroad Avenue and 8 Centennial Drive and will be run in conjunction with Curative. These will be the PCR nasal swab tests with results available within 24 to 48 hours.



"We continue to work to make COVID testing as convenient and accessible as possible," Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt said. "Testing is among the best ways to reduce COVID transmission and keep our community safe."

The kiosks will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pre-registration is recommended here or by calling 888-702-9042.



There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests, but those with insurance should have their cards ready at registration as insurance companies will be billed, if possible. Insurance is not required for testing.

Proof of identification will be necessary at the testing sites.

(Scott Souza is a Patch field editor covering Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem and Swampscott. He can be reached at Scott.Souza@Patch.com. Twitter: @Scott_Souza.)

This article originally appeared on the Peabody Patch