Peabody police officer arrested in connection with Lynn break-in

A Peabody police officer is on leave after allegedly breaking into a home in Lynn.

Officer James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the department, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. A Lynn resident told police a man broke into their home and refused to leave, according to a statement from the Peabody Police Department.

Festa has been charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony placing a person in fear. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Thursday morning.

Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin placed Festa on paid administrative leave and ordered an internal investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lynn and Peabody police departments and the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

