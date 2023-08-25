Peabody police shoot, kill dog that attacked owners

Peabody police were forced to shoot and kill a dog after the animal attacked a man and woman in Peabody early Friday morning.

According to police, officers received a call that a dog was attacking its owners on Endicott Street.

Upon arrival, police saw the dog attacking the woman forcing police to shoot it.

The man has extensive injuries and both were taken to the hospital.

At this time officers didn’t know why the dog was attacking its owners, and according to police the dog got out of the house and started chasing a cat.

Police have not had any involvement with the people or the dog before.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

