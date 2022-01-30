Peabody restaurant facing suit over patron assault

Jan. 29—PEABODY — A restaurant that opened in January, 2020 as a centerpiece of downtown Peabody's revival is now facing a lawsuit stemming from an incident just weeks after it opened.

The suit, filed earlier this month in Salem Superior Court, alleges that employees of Stanzy's Country Ranch over-served alcohol to a patron, then took no action to intervene when he began harassing other customers — eventually attacking a Lynn woman who had rejected his advances.

Lawyers for the woman, Erin Conant, are seeking $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit names Sweet Country Hospitality, the parent company of Stanzy's, which is located in the O'Shea Building at the corner of Main and Foster streets in downtown Peabody.

On the evening of Feb. 22, 2020, Conant went to the newly-opened restaurant to meet friends, including her boyfriend, according to the complaint and supporting documents filed in the case.

A man named Rayford Hixon was at the bar, where witnesses told Conant's attorney, he already appeared intoxicated.

Hixon, now 40, who lists addresses in Winthrop and Gulfport, Florida, approached another couple before he approached Conant, court papers say.

When he tried to kiss her, she pushed him away, according to the complaint. He then slapped her, threw her to the floor and jumped on top of her. Other patrons, including Conant's boyfriend, pulled Hixon off of her.

Police arrested Hixon on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct. A trial on those criminal charges is currently scheduled for March in Peabody District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The woman suffered physical injuries as well as emotional trauma as a result of the incident, her lawyer, Matthew Hanson said in his filing.

The suit says that while employees did eventually stop serving alcohol to Hixon, he was already highly intoxicated.

Under state law, bars and restaurants can be held civilly liable for injuries or other harm caused by a patron who was served too much to drink.

The suit also alleges negligence for failing to intervene when Hixon began harassing Conant and the other patrons.

Efforts to reach owner Robert Stanziani were not successful.

