Peace church raising awareness of high cost of war

ELKHART, Ind., Feb. 19, 2021

ELKHART, Ind., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Mennonite Church USA) — Mennonite Church USA, the largest Mennonite denomination in the United States, has launched "Cost of War," an initiative to raise awareness about the economics of war and destructive impact of militarism on communities.

"The Anabaptist peace theology of the Mennonite Church played a major role in my decision to leave the military," said Glen Guyton, the denomination's first African American executive director and a former U.S. Air Force officer. "We need to think long and hard about the impact on our communities, the people that serve and those ravaged by warfare."

"Cost of War" is part of MC USA's "Learn, Pray, Join" program, which seeks to deepen understanding around a specific social justice topic. During February and March 2021, MC USA is providing educational resources, news stories, blogs, prayers and ways to actively practice war resistance.

Highlights of the initiative include:

An online panel discussion on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET, featuring active war resisters sharing how they oppose paying for war. Register here for the Zoom webinar.

A recently announced collaboration with RAWtools, Inc., an organization that transforms donated guns into garden tools and art

Mennonites have a long history of peace witness, resisting and speaking out against war and supporting conscientious objectors. Today, MC USA's advocacy work includes its Church Peace Tax Fund, which provides funding for war resisters and educational peace programs, and the Justice Fund, a mutual aid fund that assists MC USA congregations engaging in their communities to dismantle racism and build peace.

The denomination's stance is based on Biblical principles and is reflected in its "Confession of Faith in a Mennonite Perspective" that says, "…we follow Christ in the way of peace, doing justice, bringing reconciliation and practicing nonresistance even in the face of violence and warfare."

For more information on "Learn, Pray, Join: Cost of War," visit the online resource page at: https://www.mennoniteusa.org/ministry/peacebuilding/learn-pray-join/cost-of-war/

"Learn, Pray, Join: Cost of War" reflects the denomination's #BringThePeace theme. #BringThePeace is a call to action for individuals and congregations to extend peace in their communities.

Editorial Contact: Wil LaVeist, Chief Communications Officer, Mennonite Church USA, will@mennonitemission.net, 574-523-3077

