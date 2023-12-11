Peace Light of Bethlehem handed over to Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers

The event brought together Plast members from all regions of Ukraine

The Peace Light of Bethlehem was officially handed over to the military and volunteer organizations for the first time in Ukraine at a ceremony held in front of St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv on Dec. 10, the National Reserve, Sofia Kyivska reported.

The flame, delivered from Vienna, brought together scouts from all regions of Ukraine. They made trench candles, helmets, bracelets and drew pictures for Ukrainian soldiers.

“The Peace Light of Bethlehem is a symbol of unity, brotherhood, support, and brings light, kindness and love,” the National Reserve said..

“In recent years, it has become very significant for Ukrainians, as each of us needs support.”

The Peace Light will travel around the country. The Icon Lamp, which symbolizes peace and love, will also be delivered with Christmas gifts to soldiers on the frontlines.

The tradition of passing the Peace Light of Bethlehem was launched by Austrian scouts back in 1987. Since then, it has been passed around the world every year in the run-up to Christmas.

