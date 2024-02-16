Peace, Love and Vans gathers vanlife enthusiasts in Central Florida

Hundreds of van dwellers will congregate in Central Florida this weekend as a gathering of van life enthusiasts returns for a second year.

Peace, Love & Vans lands at Withlacoochee River Park near Dade City Feb. 16-19 with 450 vans, thousands of attendees and more than 40 exhibitors. The event is presented by Sarasota-based Vanlife Outfitters.

“There’s a lot of people interested in van life on the East Coast, and we’re trying to build a community. What better place to have a van life gathering than Florida in February?” said Josh Theberge, a UCF graduate who co-founded the online platform and event. “It’s going to be one of the only places in the country, let alone the East Coast, where you can see over 400 vans at the same time. Most of those vans are going to be open for people to come and check out.”

Theberge said the event should appeal to both seasoned vanlifers and van-curious attendees.

“We want the people of Central Florida who are interested and curious about van life to have somewhere they can come and feel included and find people who are on the same wavelength,” he said. “We have people coming from all over the country for this event.”

According to Statista, there were more than 3 million vanlifers estimated in the United States as of 2022. Theberge, who has been living in a van since 2017, said the demographics now range from Baby Boomers who opt for campervans instead of larger RVs to “digital nomads” of the Millennial and Gen Z age range.

“You end up saving money because your rent is basically your insurance and gas,” he said. “You’re going to be trading comfort for freedom. Comfort is the thief of your destiny.”

At the event, attendees can connect with van builders and experience educational workshops. Beneath old oak trees, visitors can also sample bites from food trucks, find entertainment and vote on their favorite vans.

The gathering aims to connect people already enjoying life on four wheels and open the doors to people who are looking to take the next step.

“You go from dreaming to the ideation phase where you’re starting to come up with floor plans and making a list of what you need or thinking of how you’ll make a living while doing van life,” Theberge said. “We want to create something that is a memorable, lasting experience for people.”

If you go

The Florida Vanlife Gathering (12449 Withlacoochee Blvd. in Dade City) begins at 11 a.m. Feb. 16 and goes until 11 a.m. Feb. 19 for campers with a weekend pass. The event is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 17-18 for those with a day pass. Online tickets cost $15-$20 per day for a day pass. Weekend camping passes are sold out. For more information, visit peacelovevans.com.

Find me @PConnPie on Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com.