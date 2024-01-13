Peace March, guest speakers and more: Centre County events honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

State College and Penn State have several events slated next week to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This marks the second year that Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed as an official Penn State holiday with the theme, “Keep the Movement in Motion.”

Monday, Jan. 15

MLK Day of Service — Penn State Student Leadership and Involvement will host its annual day of service from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the HUB-Robeson Center.

This year’s participants can complete service projects for A Soldier’s Hands, Penn State’s Days for Girls Club, Maryland Book Bank, MLK, Jr. Commemoration Committee, Circle K x Project Linus, Rise Against Hunger and The Jared Box Project.

Interested Penn State students can register online.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Drop-in Activities — Schlow Centre Region Library will help kids explore King’s life through books and a documentary, contribute to a handprint mosaic and engage in activities inspired by his vision of unity. Held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the event is recommended for kids in grades 2 and up and no registration is required.

The 49th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet — Penn State’s Forum on Black Affairs will hold its annual banquet from 4:30-8 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.

With the theme “The Movement Continues: Embracing MLK’s Dream of a Better World for All,” the event will include a buffet dinner, a cash bar and performances.

FOBA will also recognize its 2024 Humanitarian Award recipient and honor student scholarship winners who demonstrate a strong commitment to social justice and outstanding academic success.

Those interested can purchase tickets online.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

A Conversation to Identify Racial Barriers — The State College National Day of Racial Healing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the State College Municipal Building in the Community Room.

This conversation is a collaboration between the State College Branch of Advancing Equity for Women and Girls, the Community Diversity Group, the State College Borough and the borough’s Racial Equity Advisory Commission.

This is part one of a two-part series. The second will be held in February, according to the Borough’s website.

Evening Celebration with Guest Speaker Soledad O’Brien — Award-winning journalist, entrepreneur and host of the political show “Matter of Fact” Soledad O’Brien will bring her perspective on diverse and contemporary issues and speak to attendees about fostering change in their communities and organizations at 7 p.m. in the HUB Heritage Hall.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Peace March — Penn State’s Paul Robeson Cultural Center and the State College Borough are collaborating to host a march and community celebration starting at 2 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza.

The march will culminate at the HUB-Robeson Center’s Lions Lair with a community celebration featuring student performances and speeches.

Those interested can RSVP for the celebration ceremony here.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Poetry, Prose and Performance Night — Faculty, students and staff will come together at 6 p.m. at 008 HUB for a night of spoken word poetry to honor Rev. King’s legacy. There will be a featured spoken word artist.

Those interested in performing can register online.

Saturday, Jan. 20

A Choral Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Howard University’s Howard Gospel Choir, Penn State choirs Essence of Joy and Essence 2 Ltd. and the State College Area High School Mastersingers will perform hymns and protest songs that celebrate Rev. King at 4 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

The event will also include performances by Penn State’s BLK Elites Dance Company, Dark Storm Step Team and Island Fever.

Those interested can purchase tickets online.