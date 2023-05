ABC News

Attorneys for writer E. Jean Carroll chided Donald Trump for failing to testify in his own defense, as closing arguments concluded Monday in Carroll's defamation and battery case against the former president. Carroll, who brought the lawsuit in November, alleges that Trump defamed her in his 2022 Truth Social post by calling her allegations "a Hoax and a lie" and saying "This woman is not my type!" when he denied her claim that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s. Trump has denied all allegations that he raped Carroll or defamed her.