Peace summit may take place in New York on anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion

The peace summit that was previously announced by the Ukrainian government may take place at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on 24 February.

Source: Vasyl Bodnar, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, in an interview with Turkish news outlet Anadolu, as reported by European Pravda

Bodnar recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had presented a 10-point "peace formula" during his speech at the G20 summit and stated that this proposal covers such issues as security, including food and energy, as well as the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

The ambassador also spoke about the Peace summit announced by Kyiv, which is to be held through the mediation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"We believe that this summit will most likely take place at the UN in New York on 24 February," the diplomat said.

Bodnar also thanked Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkey, who has officially stated that Turkey supports the "peace formula" proposed by Ukraine, and is ready to support its implementation.

Background:

In December, Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said the government of Ukraine aimed to hold the previously announced "peace formula" summit proposed by Kyiv by the end of February 2023, with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres being considered as the mediator.

