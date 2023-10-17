Peace through superior laser power

Rockets fired from the Gaza Strip are intercepted by Iron Dome above Sderot on October 14. The Iron Beam laser system will reportedly enter service soon - Thomas Coex/AFP

Modern-day Israel has a terrible problem. Some of its immediate neighbours, most obviously the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, want to wipe it off the face of the Earth. They can’t do that, but they can fire rockets and missiles into Israel. Because Israel is small, even basic weapons can reach a lot of it, and only moderately capable ones can reach anywhere.

Rocket attacks on Israel, in fact, have been one of the main factors powering the cycle of violence in the Middle East over recent decades.

The current war on Hamas doesn’t seem likely to mean fewer rockets. No one knows right now how Israel’s pledge to “destroy” Hamas following the recent, horrifying incursions from Gaza will play out, but the Gaza problem will probably remain. And no matter what happens there, the problem of Hezbollah to the north will persist.

So, Israel will remain subject to rocket and missile bombardment more or less regardless of how matters unfold over the coming weeks and months. The bombardment problem is not going away. But with characteristic ingenuity, the Israelis are working on a solution.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

There is, of course, a partial solution already: the famous “Iron Dome’’ anti-missile system. This tracks incoming projectiles on radar and launches guided counter-missiles, interceptors, at them. The system generally achieves a 90 per cent success rate or even better.

Iron Dome was seen as something of a miracle in the US, where a lot of people didn’t believe such performance could ever be achieved. Nuclear disarmament campaigners are very strongly against interceptor technology, and constantly insist that it does not and cannot work. This untrue message has sunk quite deeply into the Western public mind.

In the real world, Iron Dome works pretty well. The trouble is that it is not cheap. A single interception by Iron Dome has been estimated to cost more than $100,000. A crude, unguided “Qassam” rocket, perhaps made out of a length of water pipe, could cost just a few hundred dollars. Even though Iron Dome ignores perhaps two-thirds of Qassams fired, because they will not strike in populated areas, it’s clear that terrorist campaigns costing their backers only millions could cost the Israeli state billions to deal with using Iron Dome or similar methods.

That’s why it’s so significant that we now hear that the “Iron Beam” laser defence system may be going into service soon. It seems that the Israelis have finally achieved a practical solid state laser with beam energy of 100 kilowatts, generally seen as the threshold for a useful war-fighting raygun. Even more powerful beams have previously been achieved in various US projects, but those were chemically-powered gas lasers which required exotic, highly toxic fuels and produced equally troublesome waste products.

Iron Beam will need nothing more than electricity, and it seems that the Israelis may have solved the various other problems with laser weapons: for instance that a laser typically releases much more energy inside itself than into its beam, meaning that it needs a lot of cooling to avoid destroying itself in operation. This may be why Iron Beam is reportedly stationary rather than mobile: its probable large power requirements are likely to be a factor here, too.

But the key thing about Iron Beam, if it works at all, is that it offers the prospect of destroying inbound missiles for just a few dollars a pop. To begin with it will probably have a lot of limitations. But if other radical new Israeli defence technologies such as Active Protection Systems are any guide, Iron Beam will improve quickly.

That offers the prospect of a future Israel largely unworried by rocket and missile attacks, even very massive ones. That in turn would mean an Israel far less easily goaded into cross-border invasions and strikes of its own.

The cycle of violence in the Middle East has been cranked up yet again by the almost unbelievably horrific Hamas attacks this month. It seems all but inevitable that we will see at least one more bloody turn of the wheel.

But perhaps next time the cycle winds down, one of the usual ways to get it turning again will no longer work. So we might all applaud the builders of Iron Beam, and hope that they are doing as well as reports suggest.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.