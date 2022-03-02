Peace in Taiwan Strait a global concern, says Mullen

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michael Mullen
    U.S. Navy admiral and 17th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is “not just a U.S. interest, but also a global one,” former Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen said Wednesday during a visit to Taiwan that comes amid the backdrop of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region have “never been more important," Mullen said in remarks to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

“We come to Taiwan at a very difficult and critical moment in world history. As President Biden has said, democracy is facing sustained and alarming challenges, most recently in Ukraine," Mullen said. “Now more than ever, democracy needs champions."

The Ukraine conflict has drawn some parallels to China’s threat to use force to annex Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy it considers its own territory. China has sought to diplomatically isolate Tsai's administration, flown military aircraft into the island's air defense identification zone and held threatening military exercises nearby.

The sides are separated by the 160-kilometer (100 mile) -wide Taiwan Strait, and any Chinese attempt to attack or invade would entail considerable risk, along with the possibility of involving the U.S. and other regional powers in the conflict.

The U.S. provides Taiwan with defensive arms and is legally bound to ensure the island can defend itself and treat all threats to it as matters of “grave concern.”

Mullen said the visit by his delegation “reflects the bipartisan nature of support for the United States’ strong partnership with Taiwan.”

In her remarks, Tsai emphasized that Taiwan would continue to bolster its defenses against China and said the resistance of the Ukrainian people was an inspiration.

“As a member of the international community, Taiwan not only expresses severe condemnation, but also participates in international sanctions against Russia and initiates humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," Tsai said.

“Now is the time for democracies in the world to unite, and Taiwan cannot be absent," she said.

Separately, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday. Pompeo, who earlier led the Central Intelligence Agency, will also meet with Tsai and address a forum, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers, officials wear blue and yellow to Biden speech in Ukraine nod

    As U.S. President Joe Biden spoke about the need to support Ukrainians in their fight against the Russian invasion of their country, lawmakers and officials also showed their support for Ukraine through their attire. Dozens of lawmakers, including Democratic lawmaker Lori Trahan and Republican congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who is Ukrainian-American and who was born in Ukraine, attended the speech wearing blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Jill Biden, the first lady, also participated in the fashion diplomacy.

  • As tensions simmer, China demands US action to improve ties

    China's top diplomat called on the U.S. Monday to take steps to improve ties, as tensions simmer over Taiwan, trade and other issues. Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s remarks Monday were delivered virtually to a forum marking the 50th anniversary of the Shanghai Communique signed during the icebreaking 1972 visit to China by President Richard Nixon.

  • Twitter to comply with EU sanctions on Russian state media

    Twitter will comply with the European Union's sanctions on Russian state-affiliated media RT and Sputnik when the EU order takes effect, the social network said on Tuesday. "The European Union (EU) sanctions will likely legally require us to withhold certain content in EU member states," a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Outside the EU, Twitter said it would continue to focus on reducing the visibility of content from these outlets as well as labelling it.

  • Biden uses State of the Union to blast Putin, look to revive stalled domestic agenda

    President Joe Biden sought to revive his stalled domestic policy agenda and ease Americans' concerns over challenges from violence in Ukraine to the Covid

  • UN: Climate change to uproot millions, especially in Asia

    The walls of Saifullah's home in northern Jakarta are lined like tree rings, marking how high the floodwaters have reached each year -- some more than four feet from the damp dirt floor. When the water gets too high, Saifullah, who like many Indonesians only uses one name, sends his family to stay with friends. “It's a normal thing here,” Saifullah, 73, said.

  • Kevin McCarthy Dodges On Punishing Members Over White Nationalist Conference

    The House GOP leader condemned the conference but not Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking.

  • Putin Is Temporarily Banning Foreigners From Pulling Money Out of Russia

    The ban will reportedly go into effect on Wednesday.

  • Georgia Senate passes bill ending gun license requirement

    The Georgia Senate passed a Republican-backed bill Monday that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public — eliminating a current background check requirement. Democrats said the measure would fuel gun deaths and proposed an amendment that would expand background checks, but the GOP-controlled Senate defeated it. Senate Bill 319 passed 34-22 along party lines and now goes to the state House.

  • Nigel Farage questions whether America has 'retreated' amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage questioned American leadership, saying "something happened" after the Biden administration’s unilateral from Afghanistan without consultation of its allies.

  • Mass for peace in Ukraine, experts explain the history of conflict between Russia and Ukraine

    Mass for peace in Ukraine, experts explain the history of conflict between Russia and Ukraine

  • U.S. to extend international minimum flight requirement waivers over COVID

    The United States government on Monday proposed extending temporary waivers of international minimum flight requirements at some U.S. airports through late October due to COVID-19. Airlines can lose their slots at some congested airports if they do not use them at least 80% of the time. The waivers have been in place since the pandemic began in March 2020.

  • Samuel L. Jackson Voices Support for Popular-Film Oscar Category, Says ‘Spider-Man’ Deserves to Win

    Samuel L. Jackson is staunchly in favor of the Oscars introducing a category celebrating popular films amid debate surrounding the Academy’s plan to honor Twitter users’ favorite 2021 film. During a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Jackson, who is known for playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said he believes the Oscars […]

  • Kirsten Gillibrand Reportedly Hinted At Her Hopes On Abortion To Justice John Roberts

    “Hopefully he understood what I meant,” the Democratic senator said after speaking briefly to the chief justice before the State of the Union address.

  • Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired

    Art Briles' tenure as offensive coordinator at Grambling State is over less than a week after it started. The former disgraced Baylor coach said he didn't want to be a ''distraction'' at the prominent HBCU with a storied football program in northern Louisiana, leaving the program just five days after he was surprisingly hired by coach Hue Jackson. ''Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University,'' Briles said in a statement released Monday.

  • European Parliament Gives Ovation to Ukraine President: 'Light Will Win,' Zelenskyy Vows amid Invasion

    The Ukrainian president's remarks came just hours after he submitted an application to the European Union asking them to grant his country membership

  • Top Israeli court suspends evictions in flashpoint Jerusalem district

    The Palestinians had contested a lower court ruling in favour of settlers who say the families are living on land that used to belong to Jews in territory Israel captured in a 1967 war and later annexed in a move not recognised internationally. The families question the legitimacy of the claimants' documents, and their struggle to stay - and confrontations with settlers and police - have turned the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood into a symbol of the Palestinian struggle for statehood. The Supreme Court ruled that the families would be accorded protected tenant status until Israel's Justice Ministry decides who has rights to the homes.

  • 9 viral moments from Biden’s State of the Union address

    An 'Iranian-Ukrainian' flub, Breyer takes a bow, Schumer stands at the wrong time and 13-year-old Joshua Davis draw Twitter chatter on Tuesday night

  • Biden says COVID relief "watchdogs have been welcomed back"

    President Biden announced that his Justice Department will be naming a chief prosecutor for pandemic fraud during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.Why it matters: Biden accused the Trump administration of not only growing the deficit through tax cuts "for the very wealthy and corporations," but also undermining watchdogs who ensured pandemic funds weren't wasted. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"But in my administrat

  • Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy north of Kyiv alongside burning buildings

    The vehicles in the convoy included tanks, armored trucks and other Russian military-grade vehicles, according to CNN.

  • Ukrainian musician joins military as he stays and fights amid Russian invasion: 'Not time for playing guitars'

    Andriy Khlyvnyuk from the Ukrainian band Boombox was seen in social media images and videos donning his new getup and toting a weapon instead of a guitar amid the deadly Russian invasion.