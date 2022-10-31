Peace talks on Ethiopia's Tigray conflict are extended

1
CARA ANNA
·1 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Peace talks between warring sides on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have been extended into Monday.

An official familiar with the arrangements for the talks confirms that discussions continue in South Africa between Ethiopia’s federal government and representatives from the northern Tigray region.

The African Union-led talks seek a cessation of hostilities in a war that the United States asserts has killed up to hundreds of thousands of people, an estimate made by some academics and health workers.

The first formal peace talks began last week, and South Africa’s government had said they would end Sunday. Representatives of the warring sides have not responded to questions.

Neighboring Eritrea, whose forces are fighting alongside Ethiopian ones, is not a party to the talks, and it is not clear whether the deeply repressive country will respect any agreement reached. Witnesses have told the AP that Eritreans were killing civilians even after the talks began.

Recommended Stories

  • Witnesses allege Eritrean abuses during Ethiopia peace talks

    Even as Ethiopia’s warring sides attend their first formal peace talks in a devastating two-year conflict, witnesses in the country’s embattled Tigray region tell The Associated Press that forces from neighboring Eritrea are killing some civilians and looting as they and allied Ethiopian forces head for the regional capital. With internet and telephone access to the region cut off, and independent journalists barred from Tigray, observers say it is increasingly hard to reach people for accounts of the fighting that erupted again in August after a monthslong lull. The AP spoke with witnesses from the towns of Shire, Axum and Adwa, where Ethiopian and allied forces are present as they battle Tigray forces.

  • Muhoozi Kainerugaba - Uganda's ambitious tweeting general

    The son of Uganda's president has gained notoriety for his incendiary tweets and political ambitions.

  • Report: Auburn in discussions with Mississippi State AD John Cohen

    Auburn could be closing in on the next athletic director according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel.

  • Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen nearing deal with SEC rival Auburn

    Auburn has been searching for an athletics director since August, when Allen Greene resigned.

  • Ashanti on why she addressed Irv Gotti's claims: "I had to stand up"

    “I had to stand up and be cognizant of how women are treated in this industry,” Ashanti said in a new interview.

  • If ‘democracy is on the ballot,’ why don’t voters seem to care?

    Hundreds of election-denying Republican candidates are seeking positions of power in next month's midterms, but polls show voters are prioritizing other issues.

  • Former President Obama speaks at MI rally

    Former President Barack Obama campaigned at a rally with Michigan Democrats Saturday (Oct. 29), including Governor Gretchen Whitmer. (Oct. 29)

  • U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout

    KYIV/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine are pressing ahead to implement a Black Sea grain deal with a transit plan in place for 16 ships on Monday, despite Russia suspending its participation in the pact that has allowed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to world markets. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in the Black Sea deal on Saturday for an "indefinite term" because it could said it could not "guarantee safety of civilian ships" travelling under the pact after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

  • Obama joins Biden, Harris on campaign trail for midterms

    Democrats are sharpening their campaign message with 10 days to go until the midterms. On Friday night, President Biden, Vice President Harris and former President Obama were out in force, attending rallies in key battleground states. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from Atlanta, where the former president spoke at a rally last night, framing this election as fight for democracy and urging voters not to be complacent.

  • Russian roulette: Is Putin serious about nuclear war, or bluffing?

    Putin insists war in Ukraine is "still going according to plan." But Russia is facing setbacks and running out of weapons.

  • Liz Truss' personal phone was hacked by Kremlin agents

    Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ personal phone was hacked by Kremlin agents while she served as the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UK tabloid The Mail on Sunday revealed on Oct. 30.

  • Men exonerated in Malcolm X murder to receive $36 million

    The state and city of New York have agreed to pay a man and the family of his late co-defendant $36 million for their wrongful convictions in the 1965

  • China passes new women's protection law, revamped for first time in decades

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China passed legislation on Sunday aimed at giving women more protection against gender discrimination and sexual harassment, days after the bill was submitted to the country's top legislature after a third revision and extensive public input. The legislation comes as activists have expressed concern about increasing government rhetoric on the value of traditional women's roles, and what some see as setbacks for women's rights and more restrictive attitudes towards abortion. It's not yet clear to what extent those more conservative attitudes will be reflected in the new law.

  • Britain's new Prime Minister is surprisingly American

    What Rishi Sunak means for the Special Relationship and its economies.

  • Pattern change will usher in first significant winter storm for West

    A major weather pattern shift will bring in cooler temperatures, stronger winds and the potential for widespread rain and snow across California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.

  • Pickett orders Steelers to 'study more' after loss to Eagles

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knows Steelers fans often take over an opposing stadium and offer a slice of Pittsburgh with thousands of waves of their Terrible Towels. Sirianni scanned the Linc and spotted few of the ubiquitous rally towels. About the only thing terrible in Philly was, well, the Steelers.

  • Nigeria floods: 'I have nowhere to go'

    More than a million people are homeless after some of the worst flooding the country has ever seen.

  • ‘It’s got nasty’: the battle to build the US’s biggest solar power farm

    A community turns on itself over the aptly named Mammoth solar project, a planned $1.5bn power field nearly the size of Manhattan

  • A National Park Wants to Use Rat Poison to Get Rid of a Fish They Brought In

    Jeff Miller/GettyGlacier National Park in Montana is a fisherman’s paradise. Hundreds of snow-fed lakes pepper the park, home to over 20 species of fish, including six kinds of trout. And, because it’s federal land, no license is required to cast a reel. But in a warming world, the National Park Service (NPS) is hoping to transform one of Glacier National Park’s coldest lakes into a refuge for a species of trout.But it’s not as simple as translocating this species into the park. In order to crea

  • Seahawks: 5 takeaways from an impressive, defense-first win vs. Giants

    Here are five takeaways from an impressive, defense-first victory over New York.