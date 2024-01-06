"For me, it's peace" Van Johnson tells of his father's passing on weekly Facebook Live

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gives his inaugural address during the 2024 inauguration for the Savannah City Council on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the Johnny Mercer Theatre.

Mayor Van Johnson said during his weekly Friday night live that his father, Van Johnson Sr., passed away Wednesday morning, the day after Johnson was inaugurated for his second term as mayor. During his inaugural address Tuesday, Johnson called his father his "greatest superhero."

"I have a life full of wonderful memories of my dad," Johnson said on Friday's Facebook live. "I have a dad that I was very proud of, and that I loved. That I will always love."

More: Mayor Johnson sets goal for action on key items within first three to six months of council term

Johnson said that while he was sad, there are also many things he is grateful for. One of those things was that Johnson Sr. was able to spend Christmas Day with the family at their home in New York. Johnson is there now with family and to "be a son," he said.

Another thing Johnson said he is grateful for is that his dad waited until after the inauguration to "transition." He did not know if he would be able to make it through the day had it happened before, Johnson said.

"I'm grateful because he allowed me to have that moment," Johnson said. "So for me, it's peace."

Johnson Sr. had been fighting Alzheimer's disease for about two years, Johnson said. Johnson also said his dad broke his hip over the holidays and eventually came down with pneumonia.

Much of Johnson's family, including his mother, were in Savannah for Tuesday's inauguration. Johnson acknowledged during his speech that Johnson Sr. could not be there. There, Johnson referenced a Christian hymn, saying "it is well with our soul."

Johnson Sr.'s mother and stepfather, who lived in Carver Village, are buried in Evergreen Cemetery.

More: 'It's hard not to cry': City dedicates Evergreen Cemetery after large-scale clean-up

Johnson said he will eulogize his father next week. For those who wish, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Van Johnson Sr., Johnson said.

"Obviously I am sad, but I am not distraught because we are not people who don't have hope," Johnson said on Friday's live.

Evan Lasseter is the city and county reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Van Johnson remembers father