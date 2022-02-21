🌱 Peace Week ATL + Delta-Fox Bros. Take Off + Police/Rape Firing

Rise and shine, Atlanta! Here's everything you need to know to get this Tuesday started. Here's what's happening today in town.

Mayor Andre Dickens has kicked off Atlanta's first-ever Peace Week with a series of events across the city, beginning with an interfaith prayer service Monday at The King Center with the Rev. Dr. Bernice King. Peace Week ATL is being observed through Saturday, Feb. 26, according to a release from the mayor's office, in order to "rebuild and strengthen the social fabric of Atlanta as cities across the country grapple with violence," Dickens said in the release. “We join a host of other cities struggling with outbreaks of violence and issues of safety. For the rest of this week, the city of Atlanta will work with our partners and residents to amplify commitments to peacebuilding, reconciliation, healing and restoration across our communities," he added. Click here to learn more about ATL Peace Week and how to participate. (11Alive.com WXIA) As Delta Air Lines welcomes a record number of customers back on board, they're enhancing the experience with a hometown favorite. Beginning next month, customers flying first class on the Atlanta-based airline could enjoy barbecue beef short ribs from another Atlanta institution – Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. Delta, which cut out in-flight meals and snacks during the pandemic and has slowly been reintroducing the service, said the Southern favorite will be available on select flights of 900 miles or longer. (11Alive.com WXIA) Just over a week after being arrested in a Cherokee County rape investigation, an Atlanta police officer was fired Monday, the department announced. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Lionel Joseph Dely, 32, is accused of raping a woman in her Acworth apartment Jan. 31 after identifying himself as an Atlanta police officer and claiming he was conducting an investigation. The woman reported the incident two days later, and Atlanta police were made aware of the investigation Feb. 3, after which Dely was immediately relieved from active duty. He turned himself in Feb. 11. (Free: Fox 5 Atlanta; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) Atlanta’s famed rainbow crosswalks - among the city's most visible symbols of gay pride - were the target of street racers Sunday night. NewsChopper 2 was over the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street, showing tire marks that indicate someone did donuts on the crosswalks. Atlanta police said units responded to reports of street racing in the area but did not find anyone or issue any citations. According to the City of Atlanta, the city’s Department of Transportation is looking into the matter to see what type of repairs the crosswalks may need. (WSB Atlanta) If you're in the market for a job, Patch and ZipRecruiter are here to help. Each week, they team up to release a list of the top local jobs posted in the region. As you can see from the host of openings, opportunities are out there for full-time or part-time work in Atlanta and across greater Georgia. (Atlanta Patch)

WorkSource DeKalb's "Jobs Bus," a Mobile Career and Resource Center, provides job search assistance. COVID-19 protocols are in place, and masks are required. Subject to change without notice. (10:00 AM)

Exercise Your Brain! As you try to solve these brain-twisting teasers, your brain will get a workout. See how many games you can solve. Answers are provided. Pick up puzzles at the Scott Candler Library Circulation Desk. (10:00 AM)

Black History Month Trivia Challenge. Do you know your black history? Pick up the Black History Month Trivia Challenge at the Scott Candler Library's circulation desk and challenge yourself! Prize awarded for the most correct answers. (10:00 AM)

City Council Regular Meeting - City of South Fulton. The meetings are broadcast and can be viewed via streaming on the City’s YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44tKyMjHqPA (4:00 PM)

Through The Rapids Chess Tournament (In Cafe), an Across The Board Chess Alliance Event, at Little Five Points Center for Arts and Community. (6:00 PM)

Mark your calendars! Atlanta Public Schools will host a Teacher's Job Fair featuring Frederick Douglass High School and John Lewis Invictus Academy on Saturday, March 5, from 9:00 a.m.-noon! Come learn more about both stellar institutions and be prepared to conduct a professional virtual interview! Administrators are prepared to offer second-round interviews and contingently recommend candidates for the 2022-2023 school year! Please register today! https://bit.ly/33FvNkM(Facebook)

According to the City of Atlanta Police Department, in 1948 the Atlanta Police Department became integrated, 75 years after the department was established. Atlanta was the second city in Georgia to hire African American police officers, following the city of Savannah. The Atlanta Negro Voters League along with leaders of clergy and other community activists had advocated for this action since the mid 1930s. Cornelius A. Scott of the Atlanta Daily World published a pamphlet requesting the hiring of black policemen. The publication and plea for black officers kept the concerns of the African American communities relevant. (Facebook)

Atlanta City Council remembers former Atlanta City Council member, civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis on what would have been his 82nd birthday. Let us celebrate his inspirational and remarkable life and all the strength and hope he brought to #Atlanta. #goodtrouble (Facebook)

The Isha Foundation's registration is closing soon for an unparalleled opportunity to be with @sadhguru during one of the most spiritually significant days of the year. Be with Sadhguru as he delves deeper into various aspects of life and wellbeing. To attend this program in-person or online, sadhguru.co/GOY-ig (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Osborne: "“Summer of Soul” is being broadcast now on WSB (Channel 3)! The incredible music created by Black musicians in 1969, and - thank God - saved and produced by QuestLove!" (Nextdoor)

